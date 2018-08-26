$8.49M Montauk home comes with rooftop pool

An $8.49 million Montauk home features a pool surrounded by a deck with ocean views. But it’s not in the yard. It’s on the roof.

“It’s the only rooftop pool in Montauk,” says listing agent Chris Coleman of Saunders & Associates, who is representing the property with Andrew Azoulay and Dana Brockway of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Though rooftop pools are more commonly seen in Manhattan than the East End, the designers of the recently constructed home saw an opportunity to take advantage of property’s vantage point, says Azoulay.

“We thought the rooftop deck would end up being a great spot for everybody to hang out and entertain,” says Azoulay, adding there is also room on the one-acre property for a pool below. “It’s clear and unobstructed views from up there.”

Two staircases lead to the 12-by-28-foot pool and deck, which is part of the home’s 4,000 square feet of outdoor lounge and living space.

The house — designed by West Chin Architects, Designers & Decorators, and Tom Abraham of Abraham Development — has walls of glass along its south side and offers water views from every level. At roughly 5,700 square feet, it includes five bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms.

A floating staircase leads to the main-level great room, which includes stone walls, a kitchen with Gaggenau appliances and multiple sets of sliders that open to a deck and terraces. The master suite features dual walk-in closets, a bathroom and a patio overlooking the ocean. The first level has a family room and four en suite guest bedrooms, three of which offer ocean views and deck access. The house also includes a two-car garage and an unfinished walkout lower level.

The lower level and the rooftop deck, Azoulay says, will be customized with amenities for the buyer. “Depending on whether it’s a family, a young finance guy or a celebrity, it changes how you want to set up those spaces,” he says.