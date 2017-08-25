More Roslyn Landing units coming up for sale

Practice your golf swing, get a manicure and go kayaking — all before you leave home.

Those are among the amenities available at Roslyn Landing, a luxury condo and town house development which has sold more than half its first 28-home phase, company officials say. Another 50 homes will go on the market later this year.

Built by The Ranches in partnership with private equity firm G4 Capital Partners, the development has prices starting at $1.375 million for homes ranging from 2,700- to 3,200 square feet. There are one-story three-bedroom, three-bath “flat-over-flat” condos and three- and four-bedroom town houses with 3 ½ baths.

Interiors designed by Jo Ann Sparaco and Sandra Prentice of SANJO Interior Design feature solid white oak hardwood floors, custom millwork, solid-core doors and Pella architect-series windows.

Three kitchen styles — all equipped with Wolf, Sub-Zero and Bosch appliances — offer a choice between marble or Caesarstone countertops and contemporary or traditional-style cabinetry. Marble bathrooms include glass-enclosed showers, custom white millwork vanities with under-mounted sinks and Kohler fittings.

In addition to a clubhouse golf simulator and in-home Red Door by Elizabeth Arden services — the spa’s first such partnership, says Cari Nogas a representative for Roslyn Landing — every home has high ceilings, a private elevator and two-car garage.

Grounds include a waterfront promenade along Hempstead Harbor, two ponds, barbecue grills and a children’s playground on 12 acres near Roslyn Village, the Long Island Expressway and the Roslyn and Manhasset LIRR stops.

“You can walk to town, you can walk to the restaurants, you can walk to the movie theater — everything is right there,” says Robert Antonucci, a managing member of The Ranches.

Additional clubhouse amenities include a billiards table, bar, lounges and a fitness center with Peloton indoor bicycles and Core Fitness Studios personal training. Membership at the nearby Engineers Country Club is also available to residents.