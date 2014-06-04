ClassifiedsReal Estate

News 12: Beach houses across Long Island

This Westhampton Dunes house is on the market for $2.75...

This Westhampton Dunes house is on the market for $2.75 million. Credit: Brown Harris Stevens

By Newsday staff

Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about high-end Long Island homes.

This week she took News 12's Lea Tyrrell on a tour of the homes. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.

EAST MARION HOME:

Chris McAuley, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-426-0453

LONG BEACH HOME:

The Alex Rubin Team, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-236-3924

HUNTINGTON BAY HOME:

Ruth Sansiviero, Signature Premier Properties, 516-449-6472

WESTHAMPTON DUNES HOME:

Gayle Osman Lopata, Brown Harris Stevens, 516-443-7055

