News 12: Hamptons homes with big price tags

This North Haven home, 60 Forest Rd, Sag Harbor. is...

This North Haven home, 60 Forest Rd, Sag Harbor. is listed for $16.5 million. Credit: Brown Harris Stevens / Jake Rajs

By Newsday staff

Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about high-end Long Island homes.

This week she took News 12's Ted David on a tour of the homes. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.

SAGAPONACK HOME:

Cody Vichinsky (631-537-7773) and Zachary Vichinsky (631-484-5706), The Corcoran Group

NORTH HAVEN HOME:

Edward Haugevik, Brown Harris Stevens, 516-526-3074

BRIDGEHAMPTON SOUTH HOME:

Paul Brennan (631-235-9611) and Ronald White (631-252-1517), Douglas Elliman Real Estate

