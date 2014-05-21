News 12: High-end waterfront homes
Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about high-end Long Island homes.
This week she took News 12's Lea Tyrrell on a tour of the homes. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.
NORTH SHORE HOME:
Regina Rogers, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-314-0953
NORTH FORK HOME:
Matthew Gillies, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-734-5439
SOUTH SHORE HOME:
Bonnie Williamson, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-427-6600
HAMPTONS HOME:
Craig Amodemo, Hampton Estates Realty LLC, 631-288-6333