News 12: High-end waterfront homes

Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about high-end Long Island homes.

This week she took News 12's Lea Tyrrell on a tour of the homes. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.

NORTH SHORE HOME:

Regina Rogers, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-314-0953

NORTH FORK HOME:

Matthew Gillies, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-734-5439

SOUTH SHORE HOME:

Bonnie Williamson, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-427-6600

HAMPTONS HOME:

Craig Amodemo, Hampton Estates Realty LLC, 631-288-6333