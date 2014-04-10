News 12: Inside Head of Harbor casino house
Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about three high-end North Shore homes on the market.
This week she took anchor Stone Grisson on a tour of the homes. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.
HEAD OF THE HARBOR HOME:
Fern Karhu, Bart Cafarella and Mike Costa, Realty Connect USA, 888-236-6319
QUOGUE HOME:
Adriana Jurcev, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 917-678-6543
BROOKVILLE HOME:
Jyll Kata (516-330-2321) and Patricia Santella (516-659-8497), Douglas Elliman Real Estate