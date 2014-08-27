News 12: LI homes with something extra
Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about high-end Long Island homes.
This week she took News 12's Lea Tyrrell on a tour of three luxe properties. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.
OYSTER BAY COVE HOME:
Zach Elliott, Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes & Estates, 516-364-4663
WOODBURY HOME:
Patricia Cadavid, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-922-9155
GARDEN CITY HOME:
Angela Linda Sambus, Coach Realtors, 516-746-5511