News 12: LI homes with something extra

This Oyster Bay Cove home, which comes with its own...

This Oyster Bay Cove home, which comes with its own rock climbing wall and slot-car race track, is listed for $2,168,888. Credit: Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes and E

By Newsday staff

Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about high-end Long Island homes.

This week she took News 12's Lea Tyrrell on a tour of three luxe properties. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.

OYSTER BAY COVE HOME:

Zach Elliott, Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes & Estates, 516-364-4663

WOODBURY HOME:

Patricia Cadavid, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-922-9155

GARDEN CITY HOME:

Angela Linda Sambus, Coach Realtors, 516-746-5511

