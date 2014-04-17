ClassifiedsReal Estate

News 12: Luxe homes with a few extras

This Old Brookville home listed for $3.15 million comes with...

This Old Brookville home listed for $3.15 million comes with all its furnishings -- including a Baldwin piano. Credit: Laffey Fine Homes

By Newsday staff

Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about three high-end homes on the market that come with a few extras.

This week she took News 12's Antoinette Biordi on a tour of the homes. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.

MUTTONTOWN HOME:

Ishay Stadok, Charles Ruttenberg Realty, 516-661-4258, and Nick Sforza, Nick Sforza Realty, 516-314-7120

OLD BROOKVILLE HOME:

Janet Berookhim, Laffey Fine Homes, 516-263-7072

BELLMORE HOME:

Seth Levy (516-528-1737) and Philip Schonfeld (516-795-9111), Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes & Estates

