News 12: Sagaponack's $26.5M home, and more

Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about high-end Long Island homes.

This week she took News 12's Stone Grissom on a tour of the homes. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.

SAGAPONACK HOUSE:

Tim Davis, The Corcoran Group, 516-356-5736

GARDEN CITY HOUSE:

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Greg Hovsepian, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-587-2274

BROOKVILLE HOUSE:

Andrea Jablow, Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes & Estates, 516-524-7743