News 12: Sagaponack's $26.5M home, and more
Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about high-end Long Island homes.
This week she took News 12's Stone Grissom on a tour of the homes. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.
SAGAPONACK HOUSE:
Tim Davis, The Corcoran Group, 516-356-5736
GARDEN CITY HOUSE:
Greg Hovsepian, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-587-2274
BROOKVILLE HOUSE:
Andrea Jablow, Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes & Estates, 516-524-7743