News 12: Sagaponack's $26.5M home, and more

This unusual Sagaponack home is listed for $26.5 million.

This unusual Sagaponack home is listed for $26.5 million. Credit: The Corcoran Group

By Newsday staff

Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about high-end Long Island homes.

This week she took News 12's Stone Grissom on a tour of the homes. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.

SAGAPONACK HOUSE:

Tim Davis, The Corcoran Group, 516-356-5736

GARDEN CITY HOUSE:

Greg Hovsepian, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-587-2274

BROOKVILLE HOUSE:

Andrea Jablow, Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes & Estates, 516-524-7743

