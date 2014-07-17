ClassifiedsReal Estate

News 12: See 3 luxe South Shore homes

The dining room at the Hampton Designer Showhouse in Bridgehampton...

The dining room at the Hampton Designer Showhouse in Bridgehampton was decorated by Mecox Design Services. The space features a built-in wine cellar. Credit: Newsday / Audrey C. Tiernan

By Newsday staff

Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about high-end Long Island homes.

This week she took News 12's Stone Grissom on a tour of luxe South Shore homes. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.

BRIDGEHAMPTON HOME:

Vincent Horcasitas, Saunders & Associates, 516-768-7330

HEWLETT HOME:

Thomas Tripodi (516-902-3497) and Gil Shemtov (516-835-3333), Douglas Elliman Real Estate

BABYLON HOME:

Angela Rothenberg, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-729-0321

