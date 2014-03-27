ClassifiedsReal Estate

News 12: See an indoor hockey studio in Old Westbury, and more

This eight-bedroom Old Westbury home has a hockey practice studio...

This eight-bedroom Old Westbury home has a hockey practice studio on the third floor. It is on the market in March 2014 for $4.198 million. Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

By Newsday staff

Newsday's LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday around 7:15 p.m., to talk about high-end homes.

Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here:

OLD WESTBURY HOME:

Aileen Murstein (516- 317-6007) and Malcolm Kastin (516-236-2280), Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

AMAGANSETT HOME:

Vicky Thompson, The Corcoran Group, (631-875-1163)

QUOGUE HOME:

Fran Carroll, The Marketplace Realty, (631-288-6996)


 

