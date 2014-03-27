News 12: See an indoor hockey studio in Old Westbury, and more

Newsday's LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday around 7:15 p.m., to talk about high-end homes.

Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here:

OLD WESTBURY HOME:

Aileen Murstein (516- 317-6007) and Malcolm Kastin (516-236-2280), Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

AMAGANSETT HOME:

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Vicky Thompson, The Corcoran Group, (631-875-1163)

QUOGUE HOME:

Fran Carroll, The Marketplace Realty, (631-288-6996)



