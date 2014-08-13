ClassifiedsReal Estate

News 12: See the Entenmann properties, and more

Pictured here is a nearly 7-acre compound for sale in...

Pictured here is a nearly 7-acre compound for sale in Montauk at 521 East Lake Drive. It is listed for $24,950,000 with Gary DePersia of Corcoran Group. The property is four parcels and home to several buildings that include a two-bedroom cottage, a packing house where tuna was once pack and shipped, and a "tower" building with storage, bathroom facilities, a 4-bay garage, and an office. A boat house sits atop a dock that stretches 150 feet into the harbor. Charles and Wendy Entenmann own the property. Charles is the son of Charles Entenmann, one of the three Entenmann brothers who expanded their father's local Bay Shore bakery operation to a national level. Credit: Doug Kunz

By Newsday staff

Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about high-end Long Island homes.

This week she took News 12's Antoinette Biordi on a tour of four luxe properties. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.

ENTENMANN HOMES:

MONTAUK

Gary DePersia, The Corcoran Group, 516-380-0538

JAMESPORT

Sheri Winter Clarry, The Corcoran Group, 631-848-7730

QUIOGUE HOME:

The Enzo Morabito Team, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516.695.3433

LLOYD HARBOR HOME:

Peggy Moriarty, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-769-2843

