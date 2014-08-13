News 12: See the Entenmann properties, and more

Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about high-end Long Island homes.

This week she took News 12's Antoinette Biordi on a tour of four luxe properties. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.

ENTENMANN HOMES:

MONTAUK

Gary DePersia, The Corcoran Group, 516-380-0538

JAMESPORT

Sheri Winter Clarry, The Corcoran Group, 631-848-7730

QUIOGUE HOME:

The Enzo Morabito Team, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516.695.3433

LLOYD HARBOR HOME:

Peggy Moriarty, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-769-2843