News 12: See the Sands Point tunnel house, and more

This Sands Point estate, on the market for $4.975 million in October 2014, includes an underground tunnel. Credit: Laffey Fine Homes International

By Newsday staff

Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about high-end Long Island homes.

This week she took News 12's Stone Grissom and Lea Tyrrell on a tour of three luxe properties. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.

SANDS POINT HOME:

Kristine Livadas, Laffey Fine Homes International, 516-776-0039

WATER MILL HOME:

Dalia Krolewicz, Colwell Banker Hamptons, 631-307-2960

WESTHAMPTON HOME:

The Enzo Morabito Team, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-288-6244

