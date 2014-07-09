ClassifiedsReal Estate

News 12: Take the Rich Cribs quiz

This house in Old Field is listed for $9.9 million.

By Newsday staff

Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about high-end Long Island homes.

This week she took News 12's Lea Tyrrell on a tour of villas -- and then gave her a quiz on which has the highest asking price. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here.

MILL NECK HOME:

Bonnie Devendorf and Margaret Trautmann, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-759-4800

OLD FIELD HOME:

Alexia Poulos (631-457-3262) and Carol Acker (631-751-6000), Douglas Elliman Real Estate

WATER MILL HOME:

Erika Grossman, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 917-710-2512

