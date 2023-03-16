Mets' Brandon Nimmo buys $5 million Old Westbury home, report says

New York Mets centerfielder Brandon Nimmo has hit a home run — all the way to Long Island.

After signing an eight-year, $162 million extension with the Mets, Nimmo purchased a ranch-style home in Old Westbury for $5 million, The Real Deal reported. This was $205,000 more than the asking price.

Nimmo’s new house is 3½ miles from a Colonial-style abode in Old Brookville, reportedly purchased by his teammate, pitcher Max Scherzer, in December.

The annual property taxes are $54,747, according to the Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty listing. The property was listed by associate broker Lois Kirschenbaum and sold on March 9.

The renovated home was built in 1995 and sits on 2 acres, in a cul-de-sac. With five bedrooms, 6½ bathrooms and a partially finished basement, the lot comes to a total of 87,120 square feet. Other features include a three-car garage, two fireplaces and a deck facing an in-ground pool around back.

A video tour posted by the agent on YouTube of the property revealed its sleek and modern interior features, such as contemporary, hanging light fixtures throughout the house, plus marble countertops and new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

Nestled in a wooded neighborhood, the house is a few miles from Old Westbury Gardens and Old Westbury Golf and Country Club.

The property is served by the Jericho Union Free School District.