Brandon Nimmo, Mets agree to 8-year, $162 million deal, source says

New York Mets Brandon Nimmo celebrates with Francisco Lindor after scoring on a Starling Marte single in the 7th inning of his game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on the evening of September 1, 2022. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Newsday.com

Brandon Nimmo will be back with the Mets next season.

The club and the outfielder agreed to an eight-year, $162 million contract, a source told Newsday’s Tim Healey.

The Mets also agreed to a deal with pitcher David Robertson worth $10 million for 2023, a source said.

Nimmo’s re-signing makes the Mets 2-for-3 on retaining their major free agents this offseason. Edwin Diaz agreed to a new contract last month, while Jacob deGrom joined the Texas Rangers on a nine-year megadeal. The Mets also signed Cy Young winner Justin Verlander away from the Houston Astros.

Nimmo made his Mets debut in 2016 and has become a pillar for the club, taking ownership of centerfield and the leadoff spot in recent seasons.

Check back for more on this developing story.

