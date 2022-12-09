Brandon Nimmo, Mets agree to 8-year, $162 million deal, source says

Brandon Nimmo will be back with the Mets next season.

The club and the outfielder agreed to an eight-year, $162 million contract, a source told Newsday’s Tim Healey.

The Mets also agreed to a deal with pitcher David Robertson worth $10 million for 2023, a source said.

Nimmo’s re-signing makes the Mets 2-for-3 on retaining their major free agents this offseason. Edwin Diaz agreed to a new contract last month, while Jacob deGrom joined the Texas Rangers on a nine-year megadeal. The Mets also signed Cy Young winner Justin Verlander away from the Houston Astros.

Nimmo made his Mets debut in 2016 and has become a pillar for the club, taking ownership of centerfield and the leadoff spot in recent seasons.

Check back for more on this developing story.