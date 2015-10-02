Norman Jaffe-designed Lattingtown house listed

Norman Jaffe, the Hamptons architect who was renowned for his sculptural designs using natural materials, created this Contemporary home in Lattingtown. The house is now on the market for $2.378 million.

Built in 1982, the house's exterior facade, as well as the floor-to-ceiling fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom, are made of rough-cut Tennessee Valley stone. A polished version of the stone was used for the floors in the living room, dining room and eat-in-kitchen on the first level.

Jaffe's signature cedar wood paneled ceilings, along with walls of windows -- including a two-story angled window in the living room -- are found throughout the 9,600-square-foot home.

There are seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The house has a heated indoor pool with a game room and bar. The property, measuring just under 5 acres, offers a lighted clay tennis court. Other features include a den with a fireplace and attached three-car garage.

The property is listed with Maria Babaev and Elyse Saltsberg of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.