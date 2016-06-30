Northport home has pro tennis court, saltwater pool

Tennis aficionados in the real estate market should take a look at this house in Northport listed for $1.25 million.

Homeowner Bozenna Krukowski says her husband, Roman, wanted to have the regulation-size court built on the 1.04-acre property so the couple and their children could play tennis. Their daughter later played in high school.

“My husband said, ‘If you want to play, it should be the best you can do,’ ” Krukowski says.

Next to the tennis court in the backyard is a cocktail deck and an in-ground pool. The pool was changed from freshwater to saltwater two years ago.

The house itself comes in at 3,800 square feet and has been updated. Inside are four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The property is listed with Denise Rogers and Olivia Regan of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.