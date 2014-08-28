Noyack glass house sells for more than $13M

A glass beach house in Noyack designed by architect Roger Ferris recently sold for a little more than its $13 million listing price. Ferris, who also designed the Bridge Golf Club clubhouse in Bridgehampton, built this house to maximize the water views, says listing agent Alan Schnurman of Saunders & Associates.

The furnished home was on the market less than a month before it went into contract. It sold for $13.115 million, which is double what houses on the water in Noyack normally go for, Schnurman says.

“When you walk in, it’s like being on a ship,” Schnurman says. “It’s breathtaking.”

The sleek and contemporary seven-bedroom home is on 175 feet of bulkhead waterfront on Noyack-Peconic Bay. There’s also a guesthouse on the property.