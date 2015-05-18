NYC Mayor Jimmy Walker's Old Westbury home for sale
An Old Westbury home once owned by Tammany Hall-era New York City Mayor Jimmy Walker is on the market for $3.6 million.
Walker, who served as mayor from 1926 to 1932 and as a state senator sponsored legislation that legalized boxing in the New York, built the six-bedroom, four-bathroom with a half-bath house in 1908, says Michael Berman, president of Automatic Real Estate Associates and co-listing agent of the property.
The 6,500 square-foot house is a classic Colonial, Berman says.
"You feel like you're visiting one of those beautiful Ralph Lauren bed-and-breakfasts," Berman says. "It's a magnificent classic setting."
The house is set back a couple of acres from the road. It has a sun porch in front that overlooks a pool and the rolling lawns.
Inside, there are seven fireplaces -- and one is a two-sided wood-burning fireplace from the master bedroom to the master bathroom.
The master suite has his-and-her walk-in closets and radiant heat in the bathroom. The suite also has a separate office.
There's an extra living room space that the family likes to refer to as a men's grill -- just like one would in a country club.