Oak Beach home linked to Gilbert for sale

The Oak Beach house a prostitute was seen running from before she disappeared last year is up for sale.

The missing woman, Shannan Gilbert, 24, of Jersey City, was an escort whose disappearance sparked the discovery of 10 bodies in the Gilgo Beach area. She has not been found.

According to real estate records, the two-story wood-paneled beach house was listed for $439,000 in March, but the price was reduced to $399,999 in September.

West Islip-based Realtor Netter Real Estate first listed the house March 8.

The 2,400-square-foot house at 8 The Fairway has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a full, finished basement and is described as a "unique home with complete privacy. Views of inlet to the south and Great South Bay to the north."

Gilbert was last seen early May 1, 2010, fleeing from the home. She had been summoned there through a Craigslist ad by Joseph Brewer, who is listed as the home's owner. He has said he had no sexual contact with her and never paid her.

Brewer, who is not a suspect in Gilbert's disappearance, declined to comment.

Gilbert was last seen by a neighbor who lives a couple of houses down from Brewer's home after she furiously knocked on his door seeking help.

Her disappearance prompted a search that eventually led police to 10 bodies dumped along Ocean Parkway. Police think the killings are the work of more than one person.

A Suffolk Police K-9 officer found the first body nearly a year ago while simultaneously conducting a training exercise with his dog and looking for Gilbert. Two days later, three more bodies were found along Ocean Parkway.

Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Lynn Costello, 27, would later be identified as the first four women found. Like Gilbert, all four were identified as being sex workers. Police have suggested that the suspected methods and body disposal of the remaining six bodies are the work of at least two additional killers.

Judy Cangemi of Netter said the house was shown over the weekend. Cangemi is listed as the co-agent. James Netter, the main listing real estate agent for the home, declined through Cangemi to answer any more questions about the listing.

The first floor has a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, two bedrooms and a full bath. The master bedroom has a full bath and a deck on the second floor. The house has a private entrance to the basement, which has a family room, laundry room and full bath.

Annual property taxes run $15,525.89. An additional $3,200 a year in rent goes to Babylon, which owns the land the home sits on.