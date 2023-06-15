Waterfront Italian-style Old Field mansion on market for $7.75 million
A waterfront North Shore estate in Old Field is on the market for $7.75 million. The annual property taxes are $70,884.
Sitting on 4½ acres, the property contains both a two-bedroom guesthouse and a one-bedroom cottage, in addition to the 10,000-square-foot palazzo.
The Italian-style villa was constructed in 1917. According to a Three Village Herald article from 1959, the original owner was Frederick L. Steenken, a scientist.
"His wife had an affinity for Italian architecture," said listing agent Valerie Briston of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.
The estate then became home to Maryville Convent in 1951. The article states: "Since then it has provided two glorious weeks of vacation each summer for some 200 nuns." The living room was transformed into a chapel, and another room was occupied by an organ, Briston added.
The property was "redone completely" in 2010, which included the installation of a new terracotta tile roof, said Briston. The main house contains five en-suite bedrooms and bathrooms, a library and an office. In total, there are eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms throughout the property.
"All 13 bathrooms are completely unique; you don't see any repeat," said Briston.
There is a tower with all-encompassing views of a creek and Long Island Sound below. The outdoor area features four tile fountains and a heated in-ground pool with a cabana. The other side of the property boasts a limestone and terrazzo courtyard with a secluded dining terrace.
"It’s hard to put into words how amazing it is," said Briston.
The property is served by the Three Village Central School District.