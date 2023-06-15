Waterfront Italian-style Old Field mansion on market for $7.75 million

A waterfront North Shore estate in Old Field is on the market for $7.75 million. The annual property taxes are $70,884.

Sitting on 4½ acres, the property contains both a two-bedroom guesthouse and a one-bedroom cottage, in addition to the 10,000-square-foot palazzo.

The Italian-style villa was constructed in 1917. According to a Three Village Herald article from 1959, the original owner was Frederick L. Steenken, a scientist.

"His wife had an affinity for Italian architecture," said listing agent Valerie Briston of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

The Italian-style villa was constructed in 1917. Credit: IMG NYC

The estate then became home to Maryville Convent in 1951. The article states: "Since then it has provided two glorious weeks of vacation each summer for some 200 nuns." The living room was transformed into a chapel, and another room was occupied by an organ, Briston added.

The estate then became home to Maryville Convent in 1951. Credit: IMG NYC

The property was "redone completely" in 2010, which included the installation of a new terracotta tile roof, said Briston. The main house contains five en-suite bedrooms and bathrooms, a library and an office. In total, there are eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms throughout the property.

The kitchen. Credit: IMG NYC

"All 13 bathrooms are completely unique; you don't see any repeat," said Briston.

There is a tower with all-encompassing views of a creek and Long Island Sound below. The outdoor area features four tile fountains and a heated in-ground pool with a cabana. The other side of the property boasts a limestone and terrazzo courtyard with a secluded dining terrace.

"It’s hard to put into words how amazing it is," said Briston.

The property is served by the Three Village Central School District.