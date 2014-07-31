Woodbury house with old-world details

This is what happens when a master plasterer builds himself a home. He creates a 6,000-square-foot house filled with intricate plaster details. The Woodbury home built in 2005 is on the market for $2.78 million.

The crown molding and the medallions around the chandeliers are hand-cast in plaster, and the finishing in the walls is all done by hand, says Cathy Casalicchio of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

“It’s old school,” Casalicchio says. “It has all these neat details that are usually from another time, but they’re new.”

The house also has six bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms. The floors are Brazilian mahogany, and those on the first floor are radiant-heated. Italian craftsmen built the kitchen counters.

Four of the bedrooms are upstairs, including the large master bedroom, where the ceiling and lighting are surrounded by Venetian plaster.