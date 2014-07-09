Old Westbury home comes with its own sports complex
A complete sports emporium — including a 74-by-56-foot basketball court, gym, locker room, kitchen and sauna — is on the market as part of an Old Westbury estate for $6.998 million.
The owners had the sports center built for the family and children in the neighborhood to have a place to play basketball.
“There were often times where my son would play basketball with the neighborhood kids there — it’s a safe place for them to play ball,” says Jill Landow of Laffey Fine Homes, who is listing the home with Barry Paley.
Floor-to-ceiling windows allow the games being played on the court to be seen from the gym, sitting area and kitchen.
Behind the building is a circular brick area, with stone walls and plants surrounding it. The owners put up a tent and serve cocktails here, as it has direct access to the kitchen and basketball court. A floor gets put over the basketball court, transforming it to a dance floor for parties.
The main house has eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three half-baths, with a total of 11 fireplaces and five chimneys.