Once a gardener's mecca, Locust Valley home listed for $1.099M

This Locust Valley property, on the market for $1.099 million, was once the home of the Planting Fields Arboretum's master gardener.

The landscaping on the gently sloping land is "peppered" with specimen plantings, says listing agent Regina Rogers of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

She says the home's second floor is connected to a wooded area on the opposite side of the 2.01-acre property by an elevated walking bridge. "It reminds me of The High Line," she says, likening the bridge to the nearly mile-and-a-half linear park built in Manhattan using the former West Side Line railroad spur.

"The way it was designed, the architecture lends itself to the landscape," Rogers says, comparing its style to a chalet.

The four-bedroom, four-bath house has "terrific light" and is equipped with an elevator in the first-floor entry, Rogers says. That floor also includes a bedroom, full bathroom, laundry and utilities. The main living space, on the second floor, includes a dining room, eat-in kitchen with a new glass backsplash and stainless steel appliances, a pair of bedrooms and a bathroom.

A walk-up staircase to the third floor observation deck has a landing. On the opposite side of the home, there is a covered wooden deck with seating and a staircase leading from the second floor down to the grounds and a patio.

A separate artist's studio with a full bathroom and summer kitchen sits above a detached two-car garage.

Rogers says the home, which was renovated about five years ago, has six heating and four central air-conditioning zones.