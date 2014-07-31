Open House Watch: 11 Merrick homes this weekend

This five-bedroom, three-bath Merrick home at 16 Nancy Blvd. is listed for $799,000. “It’s a 3,000-square-foot Tudor with a lot of history,” says agent Michelle March of Douglas Elliman Real Estate who is listing it with Todd Litz, 516-623-4500.

The 1930 house has all of its original moldings, doors and mahogany paneling. In the basement is a hand-carved bar with beer taps from England. “In the 1930s the bar downstairs was a speakeasy,” March says.

The house has a new kitchen and a new heating system, new windows and updated bathrooms. The homeowners “kept all of the original tiles in some of the bathrooms but upgraded the fixtures,” March says.

It is one of a number of Merrick homes holding open houses this weekend:

SATURDAY

NOON TO 2 P.M.

High-ranch for $459,000 at 1836 Stevens Ave.

1 TO 3 P.M.

High-ranch for $494,000 at 2065 Illona Lane

SUNDAY

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Colonial for $449,999 at 2735 Beach Dr.

1 TO 2:30 P.M.

High-ranch for $449,000-$469,000 at 2942 Whaleneck Dr.

1 TO 3 P.M.

High-ranch for $494,000 at 2065 Illona Lane

Splanch for $946,000 at 3340 Hewlett Ave.

Splanch for $725,000 at 3330 Seawane Dr.

High-ranch for $474,990 at 1700 Irene St.

Ranch for $360,000 at 55 Richard Ave.

Co-op for $314,990 at 1425 Jerusalem Ave.

2 TO 4 P.M.

Colonial for $799,000 at 16 Nancy Blvd. (pictured)