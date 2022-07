This four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Colonial at 17 Wisconsin Ave. in Port Jefferson Station was built in 1996. It is on the market for $499,990. “It is like a showcase when you walk in — everything is done professionally,” says listing agent Mary Ann Steinmeyer of Coach Realtors of Port Jefferson (631-928-5484). The home has a finished basement, a master suite and a two-story foyer. “The home has a brand-new granite kitchen with stainless-steel Energy Star appliances,” Steinmeyer says. There is an in-ground pool with a Trex deck and professional landscaping, as well as a two-car garage with direct access to the mudroom.

This home is one of several holding open houses in the Port Jefferson area this weekend. Here are some:



SATURDAY

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cape for $290,000 to $324,900 at 39 Comerford St. in Port Jefferson Station

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Expanded Cape for $319,000 at 49 Joline Rd., Port Jefferson Station



Noon to 2 p.m.

Colonial for $395,000 at 12 Erie St. in Port Jefferson Station



2 to 4 p.m.

Ranch for $365,000 at 10 Linda St. in Port Jefferson Station



2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Colonial for $489,000 at 16 Harbor Hills Dr. in Port Jefferson



2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Colonial for $449,000 to $479,900 at 26 Stacy Dr. in Port Jefferson Station



SUNDAY

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Co-op for $96,250 at 460 Old Town Rd. in Port Jefferson Station



12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Colonial for $499,990 at 17 Wisconsin Ave. in Port Jefferson Station



1 to 2:30 p.m.

Expanded ranch for $1,749,000 at 9 Davids Way in Port Jefferson



1 to 3 p.m.

Colonial for $669,900 at 6 Cayla Lane in Port Jefferson Station

Colonial for $549,990 at 35 Justin Circle in Port Jefferson Station

Colonial for $399,900 at 14 Celia St. in Port Jefferson Station

Ranch for $399,000 at 17 Bridle Lane in Port Jefferson



2 to 4 p.m.

High-ranch for $399,000 at 143 Joline Rd. in Port Jefferson Station



Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com.