Open House Watch: See 10 Hewlett-area homes this weekend

This five-bedroom, 3½-bathroom home on Pepperidge Road in Hewlett Harbor, near The Seawane Club, a private golf and country club, is on the market for $799,000. “The home is a split-level with a beautiful master suite overlooking the golf course,” says listing agent Ronnie Gerber of Douglas Elliman Real Estate (516-623-4500). There is a second master bedroom with an attached bath and walk-in closet. The home also features a newer roof, cedar-shake siding, newer windows downstairs, a French drain system, hardwood floors, an attached two-car garage and central air. “The dining room is very large, as well as the living room,” Gerber says. “The home also has two dens — one off the back of the house and lower level den with a fireplace.” The home is on almost a half-acre.

Its open house is one of several in the Hewlett area this weekend:

SUNDAY

10 TO 11:30 A.M.

Split-level for $525,000 at 2 Geoffrey Lane in Hewlett

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

Split-level for $799,000 at 417 Pepperidge Rd. in Hewlett Harbor (pictured)

Colonial for $429,000 at 58 Stevenson Rd. in Hewlett

Colonial for $419,000 at 368 Hewlett Pkwy. in Hewlett

NOON TO 2 P.M.

High-ranch for $629,000 at 1110 Westwood Rd. in Hewlett

Colonial for $419,900 at 366 Hamilton Ave. in Hewlett

1 TO 3 P.M.

Contemporary for $1.59 million at 180 Meadowview Ave. in Hewlett Bay Park

Colonial for $1.5 million at 125 Cedar Ave. in Hewlett Bay Park

2:30 TO 4:30 P.M.

Two-story home for $569,000 for 360 Franklin Ave. in Hewlett

Colonial for $510,000 at 323 Daub Ave. in Hewlett

Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com