Open House Watch: See 10 Hewlett-area homes this weekend
This five-bedroom, 3½-bathroom home on Pepperidge Road in Hewlett Harbor, near The Seawane Club, a private golf and country club, is on the market for $799,000. “The home is a split-level with a beautiful master suite overlooking the golf course,” says listing agent Ronnie Gerber of Douglas Elliman Real Estate (516-623-4500). There is a second master bedroom with an attached bath and walk-in closet. The home also features a newer roof, cedar-shake siding, newer windows downstairs, a French drain system, hardwood floors, an attached two-car garage and central air. “The dining room is very large, as well as the living room,” Gerber says. “The home also has two dens — one off the back of the house and lower level den with a fireplace.” The home is on almost a half-acre.
Its open house is one of several in the Hewlett area this weekend:
SUNDAY
10 TO 11:30 A.M.
Split-level for $525,000 at 2 Geoffrey Lane in Hewlett
NOON TO 1:30 P.M.
Split-level for $799,000 at 417 Pepperidge Rd. in Hewlett Harbor (pictured)
Colonial for $429,000 at 58 Stevenson Rd. in Hewlett
Colonial for $419,000 at 368 Hewlett Pkwy. in Hewlett
NOON TO 2 P.M.
High-ranch for $629,000 at 1110 Westwood Rd. in Hewlett
Colonial for $419,900 at 366 Hamilton Ave. in Hewlett
1 TO 3 P.M.
Contemporary for $1.59 million at 180 Meadowview Ave. in Hewlett Bay Park
Colonial for $1.5 million at 125 Cedar Ave. in Hewlett Bay Park
2:30 TO 4:30 P.M.
Two-story home for $569,000 for 360 Franklin Ave. in Hewlett
Colonial for $510,000 at 323 Daub Ave. in Hewlett
Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com