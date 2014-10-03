Open House Watch: See 12 Hicksville homes

Built in 1954, this updated four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 216 Cottage Blvd. in Hicksville is on the market for $489,000. “It’s a totally renovated, dormered ranch with new framing, insulation, Sheetrock and wiring,” says co-listing agent Christopher Hubbard of ReMax Central Properties (516-731-2700). “It is a complete new exterior, with newer siding, windows and a new blacktop driveway with a paver border.” There is also new landscaping. “When you walk in, it is very open and airy,” Hubbard says. The eat-in kitchen has been renovated with cabinetry with soft-close drawers, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. This home also features custom closets and a main-floor master suite. There is a finished basement.

It is one of several Hicksville homes holding open houses this weekend:

SATURDAY

NOON TO 4 P.M.

Expanded ranch for $399,000 at 53 Boxwood Lane

1 TO 3 P.M.

Colonial for $679,000 at 51 Bamboo Lane

Cape for $414,900 at 160 Fourth St.

2 TO 3 P.M.

Ranch for $359,000 at 93 E. End Ave.

2 TO 4 P.M.

Split-level for $449,000 at 49 Alexander Ave.

SUNDAY

11:30 A.M. TO 2:30 P.M.

Ranch for $479,000 at 57 Edward Ave.

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Colonial for $319,888 at 169 W. Nicholai St.

NOON TO 4 P.M.

Expanded ranch for $399,000 at 53 Boxwood Lane

1 TO 3 P.M.

Ranch for $489,000 at 216 Cottage Blvd. (pictured)

1 TO 4 P.M.

Colonial for $579,000 at 52 Meeting Lane

Duplex for $529,000 at 106 Underhill Ave.'

2 TO 4 P.M.

Split-level for $449,000 at 49 Alexander Ave.

Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com