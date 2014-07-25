Open House Watch: See 12 Manorville homes this weekend

This six-bedroom, 3½-bathroom expanded Colonial on Manorage Road in Manorville is listed for $475,000. “It’s a really cool house,” says listing agent Patricia Texeira of Coldwell Banker M&D Goodlife. “There is a separate wing of the house that has two bedrooms, a bath and a large living area." The home features hardwood and ceramic floors throughout, tray ceilings, wainscoting, custom moldings and a stone fireplace in the living room. “It is also on a fenced acre property with in-ground sprinklers,” Texeira says. The home has a formal dining room, master bedroom with an attached bathroom, eat-in-kitchen and a two-car garage.

It is one of a number of Manorville homes holding open houses this weekend:

SATURDAY

11 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

Victorian for $575,000 at 1 Hilltop Lane.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Colonial for $458,000 at 26 Windcrest Dr.

11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

Victorian for $494,999 at 27 Bailey Lane.

NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

Colonial for $475,000 at 7 Manorage Rd., in photo.

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Victorian for $529,000 at 91 Barnes Rd.

1 TO 3 P.M.

Colonial for $399,000 at 19 Dundalk Rd.

Contemporary for $449,000 at 69 Florence Dr.

SUNDAY

NOON TO 3 P.M.

Colonial for $399,990 at Lot 17 Weeks Ave.

1 TO 3 P.M.

Colonial for $399,000 at 19 Dundalk Rd.

Ranch for $309,990 at 11 Bruce Dr.

Homeowner’s Association Unit for $250,000 at 3 Pidgeon Ct.

2:30 TO 4:30 P.M.

Victorian for $494,900 at 11 Fairfield Manor Dr.

Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com