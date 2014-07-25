Open House Watch: See 12 Manorville homes this weekend
This six-bedroom, 3½-bathroom expanded Colonial on Manorage Road in Manorville is listed for $475,000. “It’s a really cool house,” says listing agent Patricia Texeira of Coldwell Banker M&D Goodlife. “There is a separate wing of the house that has two bedrooms, a bath and a large living area." The home features hardwood and ceramic floors throughout, tray ceilings, wainscoting, custom moldings and a stone fireplace in the living room. “It is also on a fenced acre property with in-ground sprinklers,” Texeira says. The home has a formal dining room, master bedroom with an attached bathroom, eat-in-kitchen and a two-car garage.
It is one of a number of Manorville homes holding open houses this weekend:
SATURDAY
11 A.M. TO 1 P.M.
Victorian for $575,000 at 1 Hilltop Lane.
Colonial for $458,000 at 26 Windcrest Dr.
11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M.
Victorian for $494,999 at 27 Bailey Lane.
NOON TO 1:30 P.M.
Colonial for $475,000 at 7 Manorage Rd., in photo.
NOON TO 2 P.M.
Victorian for $529,000 at 91 Barnes Rd.
1 TO 3 P.M.
Colonial for $399,000 at 19 Dundalk Rd.
Contemporary for $449,000 at 69 Florence Dr.
SUNDAY
NOON TO 3 P.M.
Colonial for $399,990 at Lot 17 Weeks Ave.
1 TO 3 P.M.
Colonial for $399,000 at 19 Dundalk Rd.
Ranch for $309,990 at 11 Bruce Dr.
Homeowner’s Association Unit for $250,000 at 3 Pidgeon Ct.
2:30 TO 4:30 P.M.
Victorian for $494,900 at 11 Fairfield Manor Dr.
Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com