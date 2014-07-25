ClassifiedsReal Estate

Open House Watch: See 12 Manorville homes this weekend

This house at 7 Manorage Rd., Manorville, is on the market for $475,000 in July 2014.

By Jessica Lewis

This six-bedroom, 3½-bathroom expanded Colonial on Manorage Road in Manorville is listed for $475,000. “It’s a really cool house,” says listing agent Patricia Texeira of Coldwell Banker M&D Goodlife. “There is a separate wing of the house that has two bedrooms, a bath and a large living area." The home features hardwood and ceramic floors throughout, tray ceilings, wainscoting, custom moldings and a stone fireplace in the living room. “It is also on a fenced acre property with in-ground sprinklers,” Texeira says. The home has a formal dining room, master bedroom with an attached bathroom, eat-in-kitchen and a two-car garage.

It is one of a number of Manorville homes holding open houses this weekend:

SATURDAY

11 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

Victorian for $575,000 at 1 Hilltop Lane.

Colonial for $458,000 at 26 Windcrest Dr.

11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

Victorian for $494,999 at 27 Bailey Lane.

NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

Colonial for $475,000 at 7 Manorage Rd., in photo.

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Victorian for $529,000 at 91 Barnes Rd.

1 TO 3 P.M.

Colonial for $399,000 at 19 Dundalk Rd.

Contemporary for $449,000 at 69 Florence Dr.

SUNDAY

NOON TO 3 P.M.

Colonial for $399,990 at Lot 17 Weeks Ave.

1 TO 3 P.M.

Colonial for $399,000 at 19 Dundalk Rd.

Ranch for $309,990 at 11 Bruce Dr.

Homeowner’s Association Unit for $250,000 at 3 Pidgeon Ct.

2:30 TO 4:30 P.M.

Victorian for $494,900 at 11 Fairfield Manor Dr.

Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com

