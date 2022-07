This four-bedroom, 2-1/2-bathroom Colonial on Dosoris Way in Glen Cove is on the market for $799,000. “The nice part about it is is a true combination of Old World character and design, and it has been meticulously maintained in that direction but also improved upon in terms of heating, painting and the roots of the home,” says listing agent Debra Petkanas of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty (516-674-2000). The master bedroom is on the third floor, where the sellers installed vaulted ceilings, skylights, a bathroom and a closet, says Petkanas. The eat-in kitchen has updated appliances. The finished basement is used for laundry and also as a sitting room. The home features both front and back porches. “It is a garden oasis,” Petkanas says of the backyard and its flowers, trees, bushes and planting islands.

It is one of several Glen Cove homes holding open houses this weekend:

SATURDAY

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Condo for $229,000 at 204 Cambridge Ct.

NOON TO 3 P.M.

Cape for $370,000 at 19 Bessels Lane

2 TO 4 P.M.

Farmhouse for $749,000 at 77 Duck Pond Rd.

Split for $699,000 at 10 Edwards Lane

2:30 TO 4:30 P.M.

Co-op for $150,000 at 78 U Sea Cliff Ave.

SUNDAY

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Expanded ranch for $489,000 at 52 East Ave.

NOON TO 3 P.M.

Cape for $370,000 at 19 Bessels Lane

1 TO 2:30 P.M.

Ranch for $629,000 at 40 Buckeye Rd.

1 TO 3 P.M.

Colonial for $799,000 at 24 Dosoris Way (pictured)

2 TO 3:30 P.M.

Colonial for $1,225,000 at 40 Highfield Rd.

2 TO 4 P.M.

Split-level for $699,000 at 10 Edwards Lane

2:30 TO 4:30 P.M.

Colonial for $869,000 at 5 Ashleigh Ct.

3 TO 4:30 P.M.

Two-story home for $649,000 at 9 Lee Gray Ct.

Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com