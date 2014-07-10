Open house watch: See 13 Selden homes this weekend

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch house on Mooney Pond Road in Selden is on the market for $339,000.

“The home has a new eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and new stainless-steel appliances,” says listing agent Margaret Tsoukaris of ReMax Integrity Leaders (631-736-2000). There is a side door off the kitchen that leads to a fenced-in backyard. The property is a little more than half an acre.

There is hardwood flooring throughout the house, and the master bedroom has an attached bathroom. There is a brick fireplace in the living room, a formal dining room, a full finished basement, a 2-year-old boiler and a 7-year-old roof.

It is one of a number of Selden homes holding open houses this weekend:

SATURDAY

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

11 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

Ranch for $230,000 at 12 Salem Lane

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Two-story home for $349,000 at 16 Silver St.

1 TO 3 P.M.

Cape for $219,500 at 359 Mooney Pond Rd.

2 TO 4 P.M.

Cape for $269,000 at 3 Oakmont Ave.

SUNDAY

NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

Ranch for $339,000 at 38 Mooney Pond Rd. (pictured)

High-ranch for $299,900 at 3 Bart Dr.

Colonial for $279,900 at 22 Arrow St.

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Ranch for $249,000 at 94 Clearview Ave.

NOON TO 3 P.M.

Ranch for $275,000 at 2 Scott Ave.

12:30 TO 2 P.M.

Ranch for $339,990 at 560 Hawkins Rd.

12:30 TO 2:30 P.M.

High-ranch for $280,000 at 4 Campo Ave.

1 TO 3 P.M.

Colonial for $289,995 at 36 N. Hope Ct.

1:30 TO 2:30 P.M.

Co-op for $110,925 at 16 Juniper Ct.

Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com