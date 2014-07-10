Open house watch: See 13 Selden homes this weekend
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch house on Mooney Pond Road in Selden is on the market for $339,000.
“The home has a new eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and new stainless-steel appliances,” says listing agent Margaret Tsoukaris of ReMax Integrity Leaders (631-736-2000). There is a side door off the kitchen that leads to a fenced-in backyard. The property is a little more than half an acre.
There is hardwood flooring throughout the house, and the master bedroom has an attached bathroom. There is a brick fireplace in the living room, a formal dining room, a full finished basement, a 2-year-old boiler and a 7-year-old roof.
It is one of a number of Selden homes holding open houses this weekend:
SATURDAY
11 A.M. TO 1 P.M.
Ranch for $230,000 at 12 Salem Lane
NOON TO 2 P.M.
Two-story home for $349,000 at 16 Silver St.
1 TO 3 P.M.
Cape for $219,500 at 359 Mooney Pond Rd.
2 TO 4 P.M.
Cape for $269,000 at 3 Oakmont Ave.
SUNDAY
NOON TO 1:30 P.M.
Ranch for $339,000 at 38 Mooney Pond Rd. (pictured)
High-ranch for $299,900 at 3 Bart Dr.
Colonial for $279,900 at 22 Arrow St.
NOON TO 2 P.M.
Ranch for $249,000 at 94 Clearview Ave.
NOON TO 3 P.M.
Ranch for $275,000 at 2 Scott Ave.
12:30 TO 2 P.M.
Ranch for $339,990 at 560 Hawkins Rd.
12:30 TO 2:30 P.M.
High-ranch for $280,000 at 4 Campo Ave.
1 TO 3 P.M.
Colonial for $289,995 at 36 N. Hope Ct.
1:30 TO 2:30 P.M.
Co-op for $110,925 at 16 Juniper Ct.
Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com