Open house watch: See 13 Selden homes this weekend

This house at 38 Mooney Pond Rd. in Selden is...

This house at 38 Mooney Pond Rd. in Selden is listed for $339,000 in July 2014. Credit: RE/MAX Integrity Leaders

By Jessica Lewis

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch house on Mooney Pond Road in Selden is on the market for $339,000.

“The home has a new eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and new stainless-steel appliances,” says listing agent Margaret Tsoukaris of ReMax Integrity Leaders (631-736-2000). There is a side door off the kitchen that leads to a fenced-in backyard. The property is a little more than half an acre.

There is hardwood flooring throughout the house, and the master bedroom has an attached bathroom. There is a brick fireplace in the living room, a formal dining room, a full finished basement, a 2-year-old boiler and a 7-year-old roof.

It is one of a number of Selden homes holding open houses this weekend:

SATURDAY

11 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

Ranch for $230,000 at 12 Salem Lane

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Two-story home for $349,000 at 16 Silver St.

1 TO 3 P.M.

Cape for $219,500 at 359 Mooney Pond Rd.

2 TO 4 P.M.

Cape for $269,000 at 3 Oakmont Ave.

SUNDAY

NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

Ranch for $339,000 at 38 Mooney Pond Rd. (pictured)

High-ranch for $299,900 at 3 Bart Dr.

Colonial for $279,900 at 22 Arrow St.

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Ranch for $249,000 at 94 Clearview Ave.

NOON TO 3 P.M.

Ranch for $275,000 at 2 Scott Ave.

12:30 TO 2 P.M.

Ranch for $339,990 at 560 Hawkins Rd.

12:30 TO 2:30 P.M.

High-ranch for $280,000 at 4 Campo Ave.

1 TO 3 P.M.

Colonial for $289,995 at 36 N. Hope Ct.

1:30 TO 2:30 P.M.

Co-op for $110,925 at 16 Juniper Ct.

Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com

