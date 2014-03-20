Open House Watch: See 5 houses in Westbury this weekend

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom expanded ranch on Valentines Road in Westbury is on the market for $599,990. “It is a beautiful ranch with an in-ground pool in a really nice area,” says listing agent Nina Naqvi of Douglas Elliman Real Estate (516-621-3555).

The house has hardwood floors and a fireplace in the living room. “The home has a huge, beautiful finished basement” says Naqvi, adding that there is a bathroom and guest room in the space. The bathrooms have been updated.

“The kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances,” Naqvi says. The master bedroom has two closets and an attached bathroom.

It is one of several homes holding an open house in Westbury this weekend:

SATURDAY

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

2 TO 4 P.M.

Split-level for $549,000 at 41 Greentree Circle

SUNDAY

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Expanded ranch for $425,000 at 31 Lace Lane

1 TO 3 P.M.

Colonial for $479,999 at 53 Mellow Lane

2 TO 4 P.M.

Ranch for $599,990 at 1985 Valentines Rd. (pictured)

Split-level for $549,000 at 41 Greentree Circle

Cape for $339,999 at 2385 Salisbury Rd.

Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com