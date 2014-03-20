Open House Watch: See 5 houses in Westbury this weekend
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom expanded ranch on Valentines Road in Westbury is on the market for $599,990. “It is a beautiful ranch with an in-ground pool in a really nice area,” says listing agent Nina Naqvi of Douglas Elliman Real Estate (516-621-3555).
The house has hardwood floors and a fireplace in the living room. “The home has a huge, beautiful finished basement” says Naqvi, adding that there is a bathroom and guest room in the space. The bathrooms have been updated.
“The kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances,” Naqvi says. The master bedroom has two closets and an attached bathroom.
It is one of several homes holding an open house in Westbury this weekend:
SATURDAY
2 TO 4 P.M.
Split-level for $549,000 at 41 Greentree Circle
SUNDAY
NOON TO 2 P.M.
Expanded ranch for $425,000 at 31 Lace Lane
1 TO 3 P.M.
Colonial for $479,999 at 53 Mellow Lane
2 TO 4 P.M.
Ranch for $599,990 at 1985 Valentines Rd. (pictured)
Split-level for $549,000 at 41 Greentree Circle
Cape for $339,999 at 2385 Salisbury Rd.
Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com