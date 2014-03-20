ClassifiedsReal Estate

Open House Watch: See 5 houses in Westbury this weekend

This house at 1985 Valentines Rd. in Westbury is listed...

This house at 1985 Valentines Rd. in Westbury is listed for $599,990 in March 2014. Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Valerie Kellogg

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom expanded ranch on Valentines Road in Westbury is on the market for $599,990. “It is a beautiful ranch with an in-ground pool in a really nice area,” says listing agent Nina Naqvi of Douglas Elliman Real Estate (516-621-3555).

The house has hardwood floors and a fireplace in the living room. “The home has a huge, beautiful finished basement” says Naqvi, adding that there is a bathroom and guest room in the space. The bathrooms have been updated.

“The kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances,” Naqvi says. The master bedroom has two closets and an attached bathroom.

It is one of several homes holding an open house in Westbury this weekend:

SATURDAY

2 TO 4 P.M.

Split-level for $549,000 at 41 Greentree Circle

SUNDAY

NOON TO 2 P.M.
Expanded ranch for $425,000 at 31 Lace Lane

1 TO 3 P.M.

Colonial for $479,999 at 53 Mellow Lane

2 TO 4 P.M.
Ranch for $599,990 at 1985 Valentines Rd. (pictured)

Split-level for $549,000 at 41 Greentree Circle

Cape for $339,999 at 2385 Salisbury Rd.

Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?