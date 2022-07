This four-bedroom, 2-1/2-bathroom home on Williamsburg Way in Yaphank is on the market for $439,000. “The home is beautiful,” says listing agent Deborah Galligan of Marylou Swan Realty Corp. (631-289-5550). “It has a lot of high-end things — custom light packages and molding packages.”

This home has an eat-in kitchen with custom cherrywood cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and a sliding door off the back. This house has served as a model home.

“We have sold two houses from showing this location, and now the model is for sale,” Galligan says. The master bedroom features walk-in closets and a master bathroom with a walk-in shower and Jacuzzi tub. This home also features high ceilings, a large basement, a fireplace in the den and a laundry room upstairs.

It is one of several homes holding open houses in Yaphank this weekend:

SATURDAY

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Condo for $209,500 at 7 Rutledge Commons

12:30 TO 3 P.M.

Ranch for $275,000 at 40 Raimond St.

SUNDAY

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Victorian for $419,000 at Lot 15 Stephanie Ct.

2 TO 4 P.M.

Victorian for $459,990 at 9 Horstead Ct.

Colonial for $439,000 at 28 Williamsburg Way (pictured)

Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com