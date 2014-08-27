Open house watch: See 6 Baldwin homes this weekend

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom home on Cramer Court in Baldwin is on the market for $465,000. “It is a split that has been totally updated,” says listing agent Kathleen Myers, of Laffey Fine Homes (516-333-0025). There are four levels of living space. With a finished basement, “you could easily have a second living room or a recreation room down there,” says Myers. “There is also tons of storage, including a cedar closet in the basement.”

The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and there are new hardwood floors in the living room and dining room area. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom and walk-in closet. There is also a Jacuzzi tub in one of the full bathrooms on the upper level. “The backyard has been totally done with pavers and is private,” Myers says.

It is one of a number of Baldwin homes holding open houses this weekend:

SATURDAY

11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

Colonial for $449,000 at 570 Portland Ave.

1 TO 3 P.M.

Split for $465,000 at 1058 Cramer Ct.

Colonial for $395,000 at 2087 Oakmere Dr.

Split for $280,000 at 712 Barnes Ave.

1 TO 4 P.M.

Expanded Cape for $455,000 at 2023 Pine St.

SUNDAY

1 TO 4 P.M.

Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com