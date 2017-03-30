Open houses in Bethpage this weekend, April 1 and 2
This expanded cape at 329 Martin Place in Bethpage is listed for $599,000. The five-bedroom, three-bath home was renovated in 2015 and has stainless steel appliances, a large granite island in the kitchen and hardwood floors. “It’s an immaculate house and in move-in condition,” said Tim Lau of Laffey Real Estate. Ira Gross is a co-listing agent on the home.
It is one of several homes hosting open houses in Bethpage this weekend.
SATURDAY
11:30 A.M. to 1 P.M.
Co-op for $135,000 at 33704 Hicksville Rd.
Noon to 2 P.M.
Expanded cape for $599,000 at 329 Martin Place (featured)
1 to 3 P.M.
Ranch for $469,000 at 123 N. Herman Ave.
SUNDAY
11 A.M. to 1 P.M.
Splanch for $599,900 at 28 Hunt Place
Noon to 2 P.M.
Cape for $439,000 at 29 Phyllis Dr.
12:30 to 2:30 P.M.
Expanded cape for $549,000 at 149 N. Herman Ave.
1 to 3 P.M.
Cape for $389,000 at 5 Moore Dr.
Split-level for $639,999 at 114 Spruce Ave.