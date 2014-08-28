Oyster Bay Cove home's surprise: slot-car track

When the owners had their five-bedroom Oyster Bay Cove home custom-built in 1993, they were looking for a fun house — and fun is what they got.

The 7,200-square-foot home in the Tall Oaks neighborhood that recently hit the market has a 23-by-18-foot rock-climbing wall in the family room, an entire room devoted to a professional slot-car racing track and an outdoor, lighted basketball half-court.

“Everybody says it’s like an amusement park here,” says owner Brad Berger, who is selling it for $2,168,888.

(Photo via SLOT CARS TALL OAKS from MLSVIDEOS.)

Berger says the slot-car racing setup is worth about $20,000, and it will stay with the house — unless the buyer plans to disassemble it and throw it out. In that case, Berger says he will take it with him.

“It’s sentimental to me,” he says.

The rest of the contemporary shines as well, with a 23-foot, floor-to-ceiling windowed entrance, a four-car heated garage, a 2-acre backyard with a deck and surveillance cameras in the house.

The property is listed with Zach Elliott of Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes & Estates.