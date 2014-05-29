Peconic house modeled on Central Park designer's cottage

Frederick Law Olmsted, the visionary behind Central and Prospect parks, may not have set foot on this 12-acre waterfront property in Peconic, but it’s easy to imagine he would have liked it there.

The property, which is listed for $7.5 million, includes a five-bedroom, 3½-bathroom shingle-style home that was modeled on Olmsted’s summer cottage in Deer Isle, Maine, called Felsted.

The sellers, sculptor Owen Morrel and book designer Laurie Jewell, were so taken with the Maine house, which is also perched dramatically over the water, that they got a copy of the architectural plans. Working with builders, the couple put a modern spin on the design, giving it a much more open feel and larger windows than the original Felsted. The Peconic house sits 45 feet above the water and has views of the Sound from a wraparound deck and many rooms.

“It’s the way it lays on the land,” says listing agent Sheri Winter Clarry of The Corcoran Group. “Looking out, it’s very dramatic.”

There’s a gunite pool that also overlooks the water, with an additional half-bathroom nearby. For a swim in the Sound, it’s a short walk to 368 feet of private beach.