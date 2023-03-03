Georgian-style Colonial in Plandome Manor lists for $3.8 million

A Georgian-style center hall Colonial in Plandome Manor is on the market for $3.8 million. Annual taxes total $35,619.

Built in 2006, the 5,200-square-foot brick house sits on 0.5 acres on Plandome Road. A two-story foyer leads to a living room with a gas fireplace, a dining room and a curved staircase.

The two-story foyer. Credit: Steven Bababekov/Homedia Group

"The foyer kind of speaks of what the home is like," said listing agent Irene Rallis of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Rallis described the home as grand and special, with millwork and stonework that make it "a classic." The driveway is made of cobblestone and asphalt.

There are five bedrooms upstairs, one bedroom downstairs and 5½ bathrooms. Among design details are oversized Pella windows, white oak hardwood floors and granite kitchen countertops.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It's in pristine condition," said Rallis, who sold the home to its current owners as a new build.

The kitchen features granite countertops. Credit: Steven Bababekov/Homedia Group

There is a two-car garage underneath the home. The garage, which has an entrance on the side of the house, can be converted to fit four cars if the buyer so desires, Rallis said.

The basement covers 2,500 square feet and includes a fitness space, media and lounge area, a full bath and a room that can be used as an office or bedroom.

The home is heated by natural gas and forced air, and cooled by central air conditioning. The buyer would also receive a sticker for guaranteed parking at the Plandome Long Island Railroad station.

The address falls within the Manhasset Union Free School District.