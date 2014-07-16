Polo player's Old Westbury getaway for sale

ClassifiedsReal Estate

This Georgian style brick Colonial in Old Westbury was designed by noted architect William Lawrence Bottomley for polo player Robert Strawbridge Jr. Built in 1926, the home is on the market for $2.99 million in July 2014. Credit: Automatic Real Estate

By Virginia Dunleavy

About 90 years ago, Robert Strawbridge Jr., of the Strawbridge & Clothier department store family in Philadelphia, hired noted architect William Lawrence Bottomley to design this brick Georgian Colonial in Old Westbury as a little getaway on the Gold Coast.

Built in 1926, the three-story home was originally part of a more-than-100-acre estate where Strawbridge, a star polo player, had plenty of room for his ponies and polo fields.

Now on the market for $2.99 million, the house was designed with two symmetrical, one-story wings anchored by domed rotundas.

One wing contains a garden room lined with arched leaded windows. It leads to a library featuring an acoustically correct concrete domed ceiling. The kitchen and breakfast area make up the other wing, which connects to a rotunda housing a four-car garage. Original details such as brass hardware and hand-carved wood moldings are throughout the home.

There are seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and three half-bathrooms.

The 2.5-acre property has English gardens, specimen trees, an in-ground pool and a pool house, added on by the current owner, with a kitchenette and a full bathroom. Other features include five wood-burning fireplaces, a formal dining room and original hardware.

The listing agents are Michael Berman and Robin Kapner of Automatic Real Estate.

