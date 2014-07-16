Polo player's Old Westbury getaway for sale
About 90 years ago, Robert Strawbridge Jr., of the Strawbridge & Clothier department store family in Philadelphia, hired noted architect William Lawrence Bottomley to design this brick Georgian Colonial in Old Westbury as a little getaway on the Gold Coast.
Built in 1926, the three-story home was originally part of a more-than-100-acre estate where Strawbridge, a star polo player, had plenty of room for his ponies and polo fields.
Now on the market for $2.99 million, the house was designed with two symmetrical, one-story wings anchored by domed rotundas.
One wing contains a garden room lined with arched leaded windows. It leads to a library featuring an acoustically correct concrete domed ceiling. The kitchen and breakfast area make up the other wing, which connects to a rotunda housing a four-car garage. Original details such as brass hardware and hand-carved wood moldings are throughout the home.
There are seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and three half-bathrooms.
The 2.5-acre property has English gardens, specimen trees, an in-ground pool and a pool house, added on by the current owner, with a kitchenette and a full bathroom. Other features include five wood-burning fireplaces, a formal dining room and original hardware.
