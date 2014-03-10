Port Jeff Station home comes with horseshoe court

The potential for a recreation-based lifestyle at this Port Jefferson Station Colonial, on the market for $515,000, could be deceiving at first. The street view of the four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom home on 1.1 acres is similar to that of many homes on Long Island. But the fun starts in the backyard, with a 20-by-20-foot deck that overlooks an L-shaped in-ground pool that is next to a hot tub, which is near a campsite surrounding a fire pit. This is close to a horseshoe court.

For those who already need a rest -- head to the hammock area.

The horseshoe court, along with the rest of the backyard's resort-like features, was installed in 2001, when the homeowners and their three young kids moved in.

"The first thing we did was work on the back," says homeowner Sandra Juarez. "We wanted to build our own private vacation spot."

Entertaining can smoothly move indoors as well. There's a formal dining room and living room, as well as a family room with a wood-burning fireplace and a large, eat-in kitchen. The basement is finished.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"The thing that stands out about that property is where it is," says Michael Ardolino of Realty Connect USA, the listing agent. "It's in a very quiet, beautiful .?.?. and close-knit cul-de-sac. There are lots of children. Everyone knows that subdivision and aspires to live in that kind of environment."