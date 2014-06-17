ClassifiedsReal Estate

Pugatch Realty hosts twilight open house event

This home in Cedarhurst is one of many that will...

This home in Cedarhurst is one of many that will be included in Pugatch Realty's annual twilight open house event. Credit: Pugatch Realty

By Lisa Doll Bruno

If you’re house hunting in the Five Town’s area, check this out: Pugatch Realty Corp. is hosting its annual twilight open house Wednesday, June 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wear comfortable shoes, because 20 homes are open to the public. Collect a raffle for each house you visit for a chance to win prizes that include gift certificates to local restaurants. The drawing is June 19.

For more information, stop by Pugatch Realty located at 950 Broadway in Woodmere, or visit www.pugatch.com

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?