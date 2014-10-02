Radical restyling in Sea Cliff

This historic house in Sea Cliff started out as a Victorian but was transformed into an Arts and Crafts-style home at the turn of the last century. The three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom home, built in 1873, recently came on the market for $699,000.

The Arts and Crafts architecture is much simpler and less ornate than the Victorian style, says listing agent Terry Sciubba of Sherlock Homes. “There’s a lot of exposed wood, and it’s more streamlined,” Sciubba says.

The owners did extensive renovations. The home features high ceilings, oak floors and an eat-in kitchen with Italian ash cabinets. There also are several stained-glass windows.

The property is a block from Hempstead Bay and the beach.