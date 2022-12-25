How to remove the 6 most common holiday stains

Spilled red wine, sloshed coffee — holiday mishaps happen, but there's no need to panic. You can remove many of the most common stains with a few basic ingredients and a bit of patience. Here are some simple techniques to clean holiday stains in a snap.

Candle wax

To remove melted candle wax from carpet, start by placing a resealable bag filled with ice cubes over the area until the wax hardens. Using a dull knife or the edge of a credit card, gently scrape to break up the wax, then vacuum up the pieces. Blot the spot with a white cloth dampened with a small amount of rubbing alcohol to remove any remaining residue.

Chocolate

Start by hardening any melted chocolate by placing a resealable bag of ice cubes over the area. For carpets, scrape up any crumbs or hardened pieces using a dull knife or the edge of a credit card.

On upholstery and other fabric, a dry, clean toothbrush can also work. Vacuum up or shake out any loose bits, then dab the stain with a microfiber cloth dipped in a solution of 1 tablespoon of dish soap and 2 cups of warm water. Make sure to blot instead of rubbing, which can push the stain deeper into the material, and work from the outside in to prevent spreading. Repeat as needed until the stain is gone, then soak up the solution with a clean towel.

Coffee

To remove coffee stains from fabric, mix a solution of 1 quart of lukewarm water, ½ teaspoon of liquid dish soap and 1 tablespoon of white vinegar. Let soak for 15 minutes before rinsing in clean water and hanging to dry. Check that the stain is gone, then launder as usual.

For carpet, blot the spill first to soak up as much liquid as possible. Apply a mixture of 2 tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide and 1 tablespoon of dish soap, and gently work the solution into the material. Blot with a clean damp cloth to remove the soapy residue. Repeat until the stain is gone.

Dirt or mud

To remove dirt or mud stains from carpet, let the area dry completely first, then vacuum to remove any loose particles. Create a homemade carpet stain remover by combining 1 quart of warm water, 1 teaspoon of liquid dish soap and ¼ teaspoon of white vinegar. Apply the solution to the stain and let sit for 10 minutes. Blot with a clean white cloth until the stain is gone. Dab again with a clean cloth dipped in cold water to rinse away soapy residue, then blot dry.

Lipstick

Start by treating the stain with liquid laundry detergent. Work it in using a toothbrush, then allow the detergent to sit for at least 15 minutes. Wash the fabric on hot and repeat as needed. Wait to dry the fabric until the stain is completely gone.

Red wine or holiday punch

Apply club soda or hydrogen peroxide to stained carpet and blot with a clean cloth. For clothing and linens, soak in cold water for 30 minutes, then apply white vinegar to the stain. After another 30 minutes, launder as usual. Upholstery stains can be cleaned by dabbing the area with warm, soapy water. Repeat with a solution of equal parts white vinegar and water, then switch back to the soapy water. Dab with a clean damp cloth to remove soapy residue, then blot dry.