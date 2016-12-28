Renovated Oakdale Colonial lists for $599,000

This recently renovated five-bedroom, four-bath Oakdale Colonial-style home on the market for $599,000 has 150 feet of Connetquot River waterfront, its listing agent says.

Upgrades to the approximately 5,200-square-foot home on 0.34 acres include overhauled plumbing and electrical systems, updated bathrooms and new hardwood floors, says listing agent Nicholas Migliore, of LA Rosa Realty New York. The crawl space has been encapsulated and insulated to prevent frozen pipes and water leaks, he adds.

The home’s first floor features an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets and granite surfaces. The den has a ceiling fan and a wood-burning stove, and a laundry room is next to the den and a one-car attached garage. Three of the home’s bedrooms are on the first floor.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has a full bathroom en suite containing a Jacuzzi tub with a waterfall spigot. A second bedroom has a full bath en suite. An office is nestled between the second-floor bedroom suites.

French doors in the formal dining room and sliding doors in the den open to a backyard deck, which wraps around an in-ground waterfront swimming pool for which the liner and filter were recently updated.

The home has central air conditioning, in-ground sprinklers and a new cesspool.