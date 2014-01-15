Rich Cribs: $3.8M for Venetian-inspired Lloyd Harbor mansion

Historic buildings in Venice were the inspiration for some of the architectural details at this Lloyd Harbor mansion, listed for $3.795 million. Its kitchen, measuring 44 feet by 14 feet, has groin-vault, razor-edge, 20-foot plaster ceilings inspired by the 16th century Villa Foscari.

The marble floor is a replica of the one in the 16th century Benedictine church San Giorgio Maggiore, while the faucet over the solid granite farm sink sports a 16th century-style mask made of Giallo Sienna marble.

Designed by Venetian architect Roberto Badia, the now 7,600-square-foot home was originally a small ranch-style house, says Daniel Gale listing agent Laura Zambratto. There are six bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The formal living room has coffered ceilings with hand-painted gold leaf detailing -- also a feature in the music room and foyer -- and walnut parquet floors. There is a leaded glass ceiling in the grand foyer.

A 46-foot-long breezeway-atrium connects the main house with a two-story guest cottage.

The grounds on the 3.29-acre property were designed by Herman Schulz of Innocenti & Webel, with English Haddonstone fountains, a natural pond, rose garden, Koi pond and a grape vineyard.

Other features include a humidity-controlled wine cellar with stucco barrel ceiling, in-ground heated pool, lighted tennis courts and two heated garages.