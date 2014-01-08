Rich Cribs: Huge Southold property with 'endless potential' for $5.5M

A restored and enhanced 1800s barn is just one of the highlights of this sprawling 84-plus-acre Southold property on the market for $5.5 million.

After builder Edward Thomas Ernst and his wife, Angela Norton, purchased the property in 1998, they completely took apart and rebuilt both the barn and a pre-1710 farmhouse, using as much of the hand-hewn wooden beams and original materials as possible, modernizing both interiors and adding new roofs and siding.

Part of the floor in the 7,000-square-foot barn, which has radiant heat, is made from bricks the couple found in the basement of the farmhouse, which has many of the original wide-plank floorboards.

“It makes me so happy to know what he’s done here,” says Norton of her husband, who died in 2011. “He was a true genius.”

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The couple converted the property, which sits on Hashamomuck Pond, into a conservation subdivision, meaning more than 60 acres cannot be developed. They planted more than 1,000 trees, created a habitat for native birds and returned some of the land to its agricultural roots, including prepping 35 acres for vineyards.

There are eight buildable lots on the property, according to Norton, including one with historic structures that can potentially be restored. A large stable can also be put up.

"There's endless potential here," Norton says.

It is listed with Carol Szynaka of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

Find your dream Southold property on Newsday Homes.