A newly constructed Sagaponack mansion on four acres recently sold for $21 million, says the agent who listed the property.

The sale of the nine-bedroom house, which has 10 full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms, recently closed, says broker Diane Saatchi of Saunders & Associates. Saatchi co-listed the property with Terry Cohen.

Billed as the “ultimate Sagaponack estate,” the shingle-style home, built by Michael Davis Design & Construction, features a rooftop deck, movie theater, gym and wine room. Outside is a tennis court, heated saltwater pool and a pool house with a kitchenette, recreation room, spa, steam room and sauna.

Saatchi says she wasn’t surprised the house sold fairly quickly after it was put on the market last year.

“The size of the property and the finishing details made it one-of-a-kind,” Saatchi says. “Michael Davis is a well-known builder. Even before he gets going, he has a following.”