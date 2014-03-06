Rich Cribs: Snow-melting East Hampton home, and more

An East Hampton house, on the market for $35 million, comes with something that winter-haters will love: snow-melting technology on the driveway, entrances and paths.

The 17,000-square-foot home is on five acres and takes in views of the surrounding 45-acre agricultural reserve.

“There is a great deal of privacy,” says John Healey, agent at Town & Country Real Estate, who is marketing the house. “It has a long private driveway -- you don’t have a neighbor bearing down on you.”

The 10-bedroom, 13-1/2-bath home also comes with a pool and pool house, sunken tennis court and basketball court.