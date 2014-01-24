Rich Cribs: Victorian-style Huntington Bay home for $1.649M

This Huntington Bay home is one of a dozen built at the turn of the last century in a development with the beach as its centerpiece.

On the market for $1.649 million, the five-bedroom, 4½-bathroom home has easy access to the water and is part of the Bay Crest Beach Association, which offers amenities such as cabanas, barbecue pavilions and a summer camp for children.

“The beach is just a major plus for people who live in the area,” says listing agent Risa Ziegler of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who also lives in the neighborhood. “It ensures a cohesive community. It’s a special place.”

The Victorian-style home, with three fireplaces, has been completely updated. A new chef’s kitchen features a butcher block center island and pressed-tin ceilings. Also on the 1-acre property is a detached, two-car garage with a recreation room above it and a separate one-bedroom cottage with a greenhouse.